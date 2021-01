Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 15:52 Hits: 7

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday (Jan 24) approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said. The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran. Since then Bahrain, Sudan and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uae-cabinet-approves-setting-up-embassy-in-tel-aviv-14033130