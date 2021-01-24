Join the party for our sister, Madame Vice President Kamala Harris

Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 7

We did it! Kamala Devi Harris is our vice president as of Wednesday. We broke down walls and shattered not one, or two, but three ceilings. No matter what lies ahead, we, and she, made history. I say we, because without the massive, and fiercely dedicated efforts of so many of us, especially Black women, who have waited for what seems like an eternity for this change to come, it wouldn’t have happened at all. In spite of ugly forces lined up against us, our victory can never be erased.

In my heart, I see her mom, Shyamala Gopalan, smiling, seated at a roundtable with Shirley Chisholm, Fannie Lou Hamer, Barbara Jordan, and Ida B. Wells. The founding sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are circled behind them.

I want to give a special shout out to members of the K-Hive, and of the DK-Hive here at Daily Kos—Kamala’s fierce defenders, who were with her from the beginning of her journey, have had her back from day one, and will continue to do so. So this #BlackMusicSunday, we’re having a party for Kamala, and for us all. Join the celebration!

There is no way to have a celebration without “Celebration,” so take it away, Kool & the Gang.

We have some ideas about music Kamala likes—she has posted several playlists in the past, so today I’m sampling a few from one she posted for Black Music Month back in 2017, well before she ran for President.

Sen. Kamala Harris handpicked 45 songs to create a black music month playlist https://t.co/4Vwr4UFOGfpic.twitter.com/UiYu8kNzJt June 20, 2017

“No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together.” In honor of African-American Music Appreciation Month, which is recognized in June, Harris released a public playlist on the music-streaming service Spotify that includes some of the most talented and influential black musicians. “Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world,” Harris said in a statement to HuffPost. “Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond.” The playlist features 45 songs from timeless artists like Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Prince, as well as hits from more contemporary artists like Andra Day, Janelle Monae and Chance The Rapper. There are popular rap songs by hip-hop artists like Migos and soulful slow jams from songstresses like Aretha Franklin ― whatever the mood, Harris’ playlist has you covered. I grinned when I saw Ray Charles’ “Hit The Road, Jack” on her list, since it has recently been a tune folks have used to usher Donald Trump out of the White House, creating “Hit the Road, Trump” parodies. YouTube Video Not on her playlist, this blues jam deserves to be played at our party; hat tip to Black Kos Editor JoanMar for posting it. YouTube Video Back to Harris’ playlist, which included “One Nation Under a Groove,” by Parliament-Funkadelic, a group we covered in an earlier installment of this series . This version, by The Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences Choir, is proof that new generations will carry the music forward. YouTube Video

In 2019, MVP Harris shared her “Mood Mix” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

From that list, here’s “The Sun is Shining,” from Bob Marley and the Wailers, which evokes her Jamaican ancestry.

“Sun is shining, weather is sweet now Make you wanna move your dancing feet, yeah”

Our MVP isn’t just “Madame Vice President.” In the estimation of her hometown basketball team, the Golden State Warriors, she is the MVP of their hearts, as James Dator reported for SBNation.

Harris was born in Oakland, and spent the early part of her legal career as an assistant attorney general to Alameda County, before ascending to senator of California, and now to the White House. The Warriors presented Harris with a signed No. 49 jersey to commemorate her being the 49th vice president of the United States. It came along with a message from Steph Curry, encouraging her to display the jersey in her office in the White House, which she said she plans to do proudly.

Grab the Kleenex if you haven’t seen this yet.

She may be an Oakland homegirl, but Harris and Joe Biden have been taken into the hearts of so many people across the United States.

The inauguration had its own playlist, which included Kamala Harris’ walk-out song, “Work That,” by Mary J. Blige, which she used at both the Democratic National Convention and for her first speech as vice president-elect.

Kamala Harris walks out to Mary J. Blige for her first speech as Vice President-elect ✊pic.twitter.com/L46bim7cra November 8, 2020

Blige spoke with Andy Cohen about the moment that she learned Harris had chosen one of her songs.

The lyrics clearly resonated with Harris, and it’s easy to see why.

There's so many girls I hear you been running From the beautiful queen that you could be becoming You can look at my palm and see the storm coming Read the book of my life and see I've overcome it (I don't want the drama, get lost) Just because the length of your hair ain't long And they often criticize you for your skin tone Wanna hold your head high 'cause you're a pretty woman Get your runway stride on and keep going Girl, live your life

What a great milestone for Blige, 30 years after her first album, What’s the 411?, was released.

The “Dance Across America” segment of the Inaugural Celebration, was choreographed by Kenny Ortega, to the music of Martha and the Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Street.” It’s an anthem of the 1960s that still gets folks of all ages up and moving.

It's time to DANCE America! From sea to shining sea, Americans everywhere are celebrating the new @POTUS and @VP. #InaugurationDaypic.twitter.com/jNzNwdBQnW January 20, 2021

I really enjoyed this segment, and I’m sittin’ here, dancin’ in my seat along with it now. I was moved by the diversity of just who we are displayed in each frame. Vice President Kamala Devi Harris is a living, breathing symbol of that diversity.

Okay, that’s enough from me. What songs are you playing to celebrate our new MVP?

Let’s party!

