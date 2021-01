Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 06:06 Hits: 9

Western Sahara's pro-independence Polisario Front bombarded the Guerguerat buffer zone under Moroccan control in the far south of the desert territory in an overnight attack Rabat described as part of a "propaganda war".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210124-western-sahara-s-polisario-front-launches-rockets-at-guerguerat-border-zone