Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 03:28 Hits: 9

Taiwan and the US have warned China after it flew nuclear-capable bombers and fighters over Taiwainese airspace. The US has urged China to stop pressuring Taiwan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-concerned-after-13-chinese-warplanes-fly-over-taiwan-airspace/a-56327535?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf