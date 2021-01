Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

Emmanuel Macron said France will tighten its laws to better protect children against sexual abuse. The president's statement came after a high-profile incest scandal that sparked nationwide outrage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-emmanuel-macron-vows-to-change-laws-on-child-sex-abuse/a-56327478?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf