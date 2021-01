Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 06:58 Hits: 12

The first miner to be lifted to safety was in an "extremely weak" condition after spending 14 days underground. The workers became trapped after an explosion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-rescuers-free-11-gold-miners-after-two-weeks/a-56327906?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf