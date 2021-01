Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 07:35 Hits: 11

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has estimated that between RM30 mil to RM40 mil is needed for work to repair damage caused by the Kundasang landslide near the Kinabalu National Park entrance, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin. Read full story

