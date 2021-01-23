The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Thousands Defy Crackdown In Russia’s Far East To Support Navalny

Category: World Hits: 3

Thousands Defy Crackdown In Russia’s Far East To Support Navalny Young and old came to demonstrate and rally in central Vladivostok on January 23, braving cold weather and truncheon-wielding police to call for the release of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny. The Kremlin critic was jailed last weekend upon his return to Moscow after receiving medical treatment in Germany for Novichok poisoning. Many demonstrators were aware of a documentary produced by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation that exposed a billion-dollar palace allegedly built for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Protesters could be seen holding screenshots from the film. Reports suggest the protests were likely to be Russia's largest since March 2017, when coordinated anti-government demonstrations took place in 99 cities and towns across the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-navalny-support-rallies-vladivostok/31065186.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version