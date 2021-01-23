The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Navalny's Wife Detained In Moscow

Navalny's Wife Detained In Moscow Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, during a protest in Moscow on January 23. Her lawyer was not allowed to accompany her to a police van as she was taken away. Navalnaya was released after several hours in custody. Navalny called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend when he returned to Moscow for the first time since being poisoned in August with a military-grade nerve agent. Navalny had been treated in Germany. Police have declared the rallies in Moscow and dozens of other cities illegal and have arrested over 1,900 people.

