Iran To Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assured on Saturday that the country will carry out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks.

"We strive to start vaccination in the country, in the current month," Rouhani said during a meeting of the National Committee to Combat the New Coronavirus. According to the president, the country will have three COVID-19 vaccines available.

#Iran's Health Ministry Spox, Lari announced on Saturday:

Total number of #COVID19 patients recovered: 1,158,475

Total number of infected cases: 1,367,032

Total number of death toll: 57,294

In the past 24 hours:

New cases tested positive: 6,207

New death toll: 69

The Iranian president explained that the country will receive 16 million doses through the COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization. Moreover, the country will purchase other vaccines as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVIRAN Barekat advances to the first phase of clinical trials.

"There have been good movements in the field of local and foreign vaccines," Rouhani remarked. On January 8, Iran and Cuba signed a collaboration agreement to complement the clinical evidence on the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Soberana02.

