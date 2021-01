Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 20:44 Hits: 7

Tropical Cyclone Eloise has hit Mozambique, bringing rain and powerful winds of around 130 kilometers per hour. Forecasters believe it will now move toward Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tropical-cyclone-eloise-several-dead-as-storm-sweeps-africa-s-east-coast/a-56326719?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf