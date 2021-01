Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 12:50 Hits: 5

Zimbabwe's transport and foreign ministers have both succumbed to the disease within less than two days of each other. Four ministers have died so far, with several more reportedly fighting for their lives in hospital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/zimbabwe-tightens-covid-lockdown-after-deaths-of-government-ministers/a-56323552?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf