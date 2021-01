Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 19:07 Hits: 7

The new US president has said he will reverse the "draconian" policies of the previous administration. Former President Trump made cracking down on both legal and illegal migration one of his flagship policies.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-tells-mexico-he-will-undo-trump-immigration-policies/a-56326310?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf