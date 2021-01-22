The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No, this photo doesn’t prove Trump is going to declassify secret documents

No, this photo doesn’t prove Trump is going to declassify secret documents A Facebook post published on January 16 claimed that former US president Donald Trump was about to declassify a large number of documents, with the aim of “revealing them to the world”. The post, which includes a photo of the president posing next to tall stacks of paper, was shared more than a thousand times the day before his successor Joe Biden took office. Turns out, however, this photo is old and has nothing to do with classified documents.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210122-donald-trump-declassify-secret-documents

