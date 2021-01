Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 18:59 Hits: 7

Amid a national French reckoning with sexual abuse of children by family members, President Emmanuel Macron told victims Saturday: “We believe you. You will never again be alone.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210123-french-president-tells-child-sex-abuse-victims-we-believe-you