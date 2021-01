Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 18:20 Hits: 8

TUNIS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Tunisian health ministry announced on Saturday that the nationwide curfew which forbids people from going out from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be extended to Feb. 14 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read full story

