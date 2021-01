Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 18:34 Hits: 7

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Swedish Public Health Agency said on Saturday that people who have traveled to Norway should be tested for COVID-19 and avoid contact with others when they return to Sweden. Read full story

