Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 19:03 Hits: 7

CHICAGO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chicago and suburban Cook County are for the first time open for indoor dining on Saturday since late October of 2020 under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/24/chicago-eases-covid-19-restriction-to-allow-limited-indoor-dining