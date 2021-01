Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 19:12 Hits: 7

CAIRO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 infections in the Middle East have surpassed the 8-million mark on Saturday as many countries in the region resort to vaccination and strict preventative measures to curb the spread of the virus. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/24/roundup-mideast-countries-pin-hopes-on-vaccination-strict-measures-as-covid-19-infections-top-8-mln