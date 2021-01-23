Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 02:11 Hits: 8

On Friday, Mali's Ministry of Health announced that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins in April as the government plans to acquire 8.4 million doses.

The authorities explained that health workers, the elderly, and those with comorbidities would be prioritized. The government will carry out the immunization with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which will arrive in the country by the end of March.

We're proud to release a report on the critical need to protect health care workers, in partnership with organizations dedicated to supporting health workers and their communities. #ProtectHealthWorkers



Read the newly released report here: https://t.co/wlhotfWADTpic.twitter.com/BFjVmjMpNw January 13, 2021

"The vaccine that Mali has chosen, like most African countries, is the vaccine that keeps at +2 and +8 degrees," Health Minister Fanta Siby told the press.

Moreover, the government explained that the vaccination campaign has the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative's financial support. The country is going through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | W.H.O.: Africa isn’t prepared for the continental immunization drive against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/7hktmm4neF November 27, 2020

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Mali-To-Start-COVID-19-Vaccination-With-Support-From-COVAX-20210122-0023.html