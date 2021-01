Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 08:36 Hits: 9

Russian police detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took to the streets following his call to protest against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210123-russia-arrests-dozens-of-navalny-supporters-at-anti-putin-rallies-across-country