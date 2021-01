Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 09:02 Hits: 9

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom's state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page. Read full story

