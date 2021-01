Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 08:41 Hits: 9

With entertainment venues shuttered across much of Europe, Spain stands out as a cultural oasis where people still go to the theatre and cinema or watch concerts despite soaring infection rates.

