Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 06:21 Hits: 5

Thousands of Hong Kongers were ordered to stay in their homes on Saturday for the city's first coronavirus lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210123-hong-kong-orders-thousands-to-stay-home-for-two-days-in-city-s-first-covid-19-lockdown