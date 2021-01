Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 05:57 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The transfer of SRC International trial judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali out of a criminal court is to replace a retiring judge from a civil court. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/23/transfer-of-src-international-trial-judge-to-replace-retiring-judge-in-another-court