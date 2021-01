Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 21:09 Hits: 2

The first case of the South African coronavirus variant was identified in Portugal on Friday, health institute Ricardo Jorge told Lusa news agency, as the country struggles to contain a crippling surge in cases partially blamed on the rapid spread of the British variant.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portugal-identifies-first-case-of-south-african-covid-19-variant-14024100