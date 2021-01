Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 22:57 Hits: 4

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday (Jan 22) the new English variant of COVID-19 may be associated with a higher level of mortality although he said evidence showed that both vaccines being used in the country are effective against it. Johnson said that the impact of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-pm-johnson-new-variant-may-carry-higher-death-risk-14021876