Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 00:34 Hits: 6

NEW YORK: Pfizer said on Friday (Jan 22) it had finished enrolling children aged between 12 and 15 in a study testing its COVID-19 vaccine, as the US drugmaker seeks to expand the shot's use among different age groups. The study, which was announced in October, had enrolled more than 2,000 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pfizer-finishes-enrolling-children-in-its-covid-19-vaccine-study-14022920