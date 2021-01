Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 04:12 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON: Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, DC, to provide security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a US official said on Friday (Jan 22). The US government imposed unprecedented security measures in the city following the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/150-national-guard-washington-inauguration-positive-covid-19-14024494