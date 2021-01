Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 04:30 Hits: 8

Australia's Victoria state recorded its 17th straight day without any new local coronavirus cases on Saturday as officials focus on keeping the community separated from staff and players here for next month's Australia Open.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-victoria-state-17-days-no-community-covid-19-cases-14025630