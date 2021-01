Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 05:15 Hits: 6

Australia's government is in no rush to sign up to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, although it recognises the importance of working toward that goal, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an interview published on Saturday.

