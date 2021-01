Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 05:32 Hits: 6

The emergence of several, more infectious strains of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has worried governments and scientists, who are investigating how and why the virus became more transmissible.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-mutations-down-to-chance-in-more-ways-than-one-14025316