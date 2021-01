Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 07:00 Hits: 5

Before uninstalling Whatsapp, consider how these alternatives stack up in terms of security and monetisation strategies, says NTU's Saifuddin Ahmed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/telegram-signal-how-safe-secure-cyber-security-easy-to-use-14018552