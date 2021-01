Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 21:43 Hits: 3

Second Lt. Rebecca Baruch graduated from officer training in a pandemic lockdown, and her Dutch family couldn’t come to the ceremony.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0122/Hovering-like-a-drone-IDF-officer-Rebecca-Baruch-on-pandemic-limbo?icid=rss