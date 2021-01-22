China Provides Donation To Iraq To Fight COVID-19

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 12:36 Hits: 0

The Chinese Embassy in Iraq on Thursday delivered donations to Iraq, helping the Iraqi government confront the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the livelihood of the Iraqi people.

The Chinese donation includes 56 ambulances with their spare parts, 266 generators, and motorcycles, computers, laptops, printers, etc.

"We hope that ambulances will help the Iraqi people in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and that the generators will contribute to improving the lives of the Iraqi people," Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao said.

"As for Iraq, this year is also important, as it will witness early elections, and we will continue friendly and good cooperation between the two countries and will make joint efforts to achieve the benefit of the two countries in a way that serves the interest of the peoples and the two countries," he said.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry Deputy Minister Hussein al-Awadi expressed gratitude and appreciation for the donation made by the Chinese government.

"We appreciate the support of the Chinese government to the Iraqi government for this donation, part of which is a humanitarian aid, and it is also a logistical support provided by the Chinese government because Iraq suffers from some shortages," al-Awadi said.

The Deputy Minister also stressed that the Chinese government is serious about cooperating with the Iraqi government in various fields, especially the oil field.

Previously, in March 2020, seven Chinese health experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad. China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.

