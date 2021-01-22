Elephant with 'a drinking problem' causing chaos in Ivory Coast

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 14:48 Hits: 0

Back in 2016, Ahmed the elephant became famous in the Ivory Coast for his daily forays into the village of Guitri. In 2020, he was re-homed in the N’zi River Lodges animal reserve. But the headstrong elephant has returned to his former ways and makes frequent and destructive visits to local villages, where he destroys homes and helps himself to the fields of banana, papaya, manioc and yams.

