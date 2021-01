Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:50 Hits: 2

Belgium will ban non-essential trips in and out of the country from Wednesday in a bid to curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.

