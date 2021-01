Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:43 Hits: 1

RABAT, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Morocco received on Friday its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a statement by the ministry of health said. Read full story

