Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:50 Hits: 1

(Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, which has been authorized for use in the country, proved safe and produced an immune response in a small group of adults aged 18 to 55, according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/23/bharat-biotech039s-covid-19-shot-safe-produced-immune-response-in-early-human-trial---the-lancet