Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

HAMDAYET, Sudan (Reuters) - The young coffee seller said she was split from family and friends by an Ethiopian soldier at the Tekeze river, taken down a path, and given a harrowing choice. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/23/039choose---i-kill-you-or-rape-you039-abuse-accusations-surge-in-ethiopia039s-war