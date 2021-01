Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

SARAJEVO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China Sinopharm International Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation), has donated a batch of epidemic prevention supplies to a hospital in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), according to the Chinese Embassy on Friday. Read full story

