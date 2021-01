Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:28 Hits: 1

Mexico's government said on Friday the second round of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed and private companies will be allowed to purchase the drugs directly as the country struggles to keep rampant infections in check.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-may-delay-second-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine--allows-private-orders-14023398