Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 16:46 Hits: 1

A federal judge has ruled against a plea to reinstate Parler, a social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump, rejecting its argument that Amazon violated antitrust laws and colluded with Twitter.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0122/Dead-end-for-Parler-Judge-denies-restoration-on-Amazon?icid=rss