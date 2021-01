Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 16:57 Hits: 1

Moscow welcomed President Joe Biden’s proposal to extend a key nuclear arms treaty for another five years. Talks to renew the treaty between Russia and the United States had stalled amid tensions between the two countries in the past year.

