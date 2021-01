Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 17:03 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden has floated $1.9 trillion in stimulus spending, which will require passage in Congress. Meanwhile, he has begun putting together executive orders related to food assistance, unemployment benefits, and minimum wage increases.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0122/Another-stimulus-could-take-a-while.-Here-s-what-Biden-is-doing?icid=rss