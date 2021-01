Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 09:56 Hits: 9

A man has been hospitalized in grave condition after setting himself on fire in the central Independence Square in Minsk, where mass protests demanding the resignation of Alyaksandr Lukashenka have been under way since August.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-self-immolation-man-hospitalized-minsk-protests-crackdown/31063173.html