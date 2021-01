Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:16 Hits: 9

The Hungarian government said Friday it had reached a deal to buy large quantities of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, even though it has not been approved by the European Union's medicines watchdog.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210122-hungary-unilaterally-procures-russian-vaccine-without-eu-health-approval