Africa's Covid-19 mortality rates higher than global average, head of Africa CDC warns

Africa's Covid-19 mortality rates higher than global average, head of Africa CDC warns Dr. John Nkengasong, the head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), granted an interview to FRANCE 24 from Addis Ababa. He said he was "extremely concerned" about the second wave of the coronavirus in Africa, where mortality rates in more than 20 African countries are higher than the global average. Nkengasong also warned that the South African variant of Covid-19 is spreading to other African nations. He rejoiced at the Biden administration rejoining the WHO in the global fight against Covid-19, saying it was "a happy day for the global health community".

