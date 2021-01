Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 09:51 Hits: 11

Australia is on course to pass laws that would make tech giants Google and Facebook pay local media outlets for news content. The island nation said a probe found the companies held too much power, threatening democracy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/google-threatens-to-block-australia-from-search-engine/a-56309087?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf