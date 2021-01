Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 09:12 Hits: 9

Allies of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny were facing possible fines and prison time on Friday in court cases that ramp up pressure on Kremlin critics ahead of weekend protests.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/alexei-navalny-allies-jail-ahead-of-weekend-protests-14019878